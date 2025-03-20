196 deputy secretaries promoted to joint secretary
The government has promoted 196 deputy secretaries to joint secretary.
The public administration ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.
The notification said if an officer's office or workplace mentioned in the promotion order has already changed, he/she must submit a joining letter mentioning the name and address of their current office.
If any adverse or differing information is later found regarding an officer, the authority reserves the right to make necessary amendments or cancel the order.
Besides, the officials who have got promotion may submit their joining letters directly to the senior secretary of the public administration ministry or via email ([email protected]).