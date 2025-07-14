Fascist govt was forced to retreat in face of all’s resistance: Prof Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Monday said the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was started against fascism in the July of 2024, and the events of 14 July gave a new turn to that movement.

In the wake of the insulting statements made against the participants of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, female students from various universities, especially Dhaka University, took to the streets at midnight, he said.

“The strong voice of women accelerated the movement against that disgrace, and the fascist regime was forced to retreat in the face of resistance of all,” Professor Ali Riaz said while speaking at the beginning of the 13th day of the second phase of the talks, being held between the political parties and the Commission at the Foreign Service Academy here.