The government has increased the price of urea by Tk 6 per kg both at dealer and farmer levels – a decision that will be effective from 1 August.

The retail price of this fertiliser has been fixed at Tk 20 per kg at the dealer level from Tk 14 while Tk 22 from Tk 16 at the farmer level.

A press release from the agricultural ministry confirmed the matter, adding that the price has been hiked in line with the price at the the international market and to keep the use of Urea at a tolerable level.