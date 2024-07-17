PM Hasina announces judicial probe into killings during quota protests
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared that a judicial enquiry would be launched into the killings connected to the quota reform movement.
She came up with the declaration while addressing the nation on the television on Wednesday evening.
“I unequivocally announce that steps will be taken to ensure those who committed the murders, looting and terrorist activities, whoever they are, will get the appropriate punishment,” she said.
The prime minister also announced that a judicial investigation will be launched into the untoward incidents, including the killings, for a fair and just trial.
“On whose instigation the conflict erupted, who for what purpose pushed the country to an anarchic situation, will be investigated and found out,” she added.
Besides, Sheikh Hasina urged all sides to maintain patience until a decision comes from the Appellate Division and also slammed the vested quarters’ efforts to use the movement for their own gains.