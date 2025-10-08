Prothom Alo wins two global awards at WAN-IFRA's World Printers Summit
Prothom Alo has been recognised as the world’s best in two categories at the global platform of World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
As the only Bangladeshi media organisation to achieve this honour, Prothom Alo received the accolade at the international conference of the WAN-IFRA— the premier global organisation representing more than 3,000 news publishing companies and entrepreneurs from over 120 countries. The awards were presented at the Annual World Printers Summit.
In this year’s flagship segment, the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards 2025, only three categories were recognised worldwide.
Participating for the first time in this global event, Prothom Alo achieved the top place — winning in two of those three categories.
The newspaper received the top award in the “Print Advertising Creativity” category for its diverse and innovative regional advertising strategies throughout the year, and in the “Next Gen Reader Engagement” category for its courageous journalism during the July Mass Uprising and its year-long initiatives to engage young readers on the issue.
The third category, “Fusion of Print and Digital,” was jointly won by The Irish Mail (Ireland) and New Straits Times (Malaysia).
The award ceremony took place on Wednesday at 5:30pm local time (9:30 pm Bangladesh time) at Design Offices Munich Atlas, Germany.
Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman received the award in person.
After receiving the awards, Matiur Rahman said that through year-long publication of district-based regional supplements, Prothom Alo had set a new benchmark in local journalism, strategic planning, and creative presentation.
He added that during the July Mass Uprising, Prothom Alo’s courageous journalism and its subsequent multifaceted initiatives related to that movement were exceptional. These global honours are recognition of that work — an international achievement for Bangladesh.
Matiur Rahman said the credit goes to all colleagues, well-wishers, and, above all, readers of Prothom Alo.
The winners of this global competition are selected from among WAN-IFRA’s worldwide members — newspapers, magazines, publishers, advertisers, and agencies.
Previous winners include El Tiempo (Colombia), The Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar, and Anandabazar Patrika (India), Presse-Druck und Verlags GmbH, Südkurier GmbH, and VRM (Germany), Diari ARA (Spain), JP/Politikens Hus (Denmark), Verdens Gang (Norway), VK Media (Sweden), and Thairath Media (Thailand), among others.
Founded in 1948, WAN-IFRA is headquartered in Germany’s Frankfurt and France’s Paris. It is the world’s largest international media organisation, representing 3,000 publishing companies and entrepreneurs. Through 40 national publisher associations, it represents 18,000 publications across 120 countries. Since 2018, through its “World Printers Forum,” WAN-IFRA has been honouring excellence in innovation, reader engagement, and sustainability in publishing worldwide.
Speaking about the event, WAN-IFRA CEO Vincent Peyrègne said that the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards demonstrate how, in today’s fast-changing and often challenging news environment, media organisations are breaking away from long-established practices to build stronger, more direct relationships with readers and advertisers.
Among others present at the event were Ingi Rafn Olafsson, Director of WAN-IFRA’s World Printers Forum, and Gundula Ullah, the Chief Jury of the Awards.
The initiatives behind the awards
Award for creativity in regional supplements
In 2024, Prothom Alo set a new benchmark in local journalism and creative presentation through its district-based regional supplements. Each issue went beyond news coverage to present the district’s history, heritage, festivals, cuisine, art, literature, lifestyle, and entertainment in unique ways. It also gave importance to local economy, agriculture, education, healthcare, environment, women and youth entrepreneurship, rural development, sports, and culture.
Local businesses and brands were presented in a way that informed readers while also building trust and connection for local entrepreneurs. Through this sustained initiative, Prothom Alo established a new standard in regional journalism, storytelling, and advertising presentation.
This year-long creative effort has become a powerful platform for bringing local development to national attention — reflected in the active engagement of readers, businesspeople, and well-wishers from across the country.
Award for Next Generation Reader Engagement
During the student–people uprising in July–August 2024, Prothom Alo courageously published objective reports in its print edition, despite facing immense pressure under the autocratic regime. Its steadfast and fearless journalism strengthened reader trust and attracted new audiences.
During the uprising, Prothom Alo’s print circulation increased by 150,000 copies. Building on that momentum, the paper launched a year-long series of creative initiatives related to the July uprising, engaging the new generation and a broad range of readers.
These included five special central supplements on the uprising; four regional supplements from Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, and Narayanganj; a photo journal titled “Mukto Koro Bhoy” (Break free from fears) featuring selected images by Prothom Alo photographers; a reader campaign called “Camerae Bidroho” (Rebellion Through the Lens); four documentaries on the 2024 uprising; a special exhibition titled “July–Jagoron” (July Awakening) at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy from 24–31 January, 2025; a dedicated website https://july36.prothomalo.com archiving reports, photos, and videos of the movement; and the publication of six books on the uprising by Prothoma Prokashon, Prothom Alo’s publishing wing. Also, Prothom Alo’s 26th anniversary campaign was themed around the July uprising, deepening its connection with young readers.
11 more international awards
Prothom Alo has previously earned multiple international honours at other prestigious global platforms. At WAN-IFRA’s regional South Asian Digital Media Awards, it has so far won 11 awards, including two Golds. At the INMA Global Media Awards, organised by the International News Media Association — which includes over 1,000 media organisations from more than 100 countries — Prothom Alo has received a total of 11 awards to date, including two first prizes, and was named “Best in South Asia.”
The two-day Annual World Printers Summit began on Wednesday, where discussions focused on the present and future of print media and emerging opportunities in the industry. Professionals from various countries participated in the conference. Representing Bangladesh, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and General Manager & Head of Marketing Azwaj Khan are attending the summit. The conference will conclude on Thursday.