Prothom Alo wins two global awards at WAN-IFRA's World Printers Summit

Prothom Alo has been recognised as the world’s best in two categories at the global platform of World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

As the only Bangladeshi media organisation to achieve this honour, Prothom Alo received the accolade at the international conference of the WAN-IFRA— the premier global organisation representing more than 3,000 news publishing companies and entrepreneurs from over 120 countries. The awards were presented at the Annual World Printers Summit.

In this year’s flagship segment, the Sustainability and Print Innovation Awards 2025, only three categories were recognised worldwide.

Participating for the first time in this global event, Prothom Alo achieved the top place — winning in two of those three categories.

The newspaper received the top award in the “Print Advertising Creativity” category for its diverse and innovative regional advertising strategies throughout the year, and in the “Next Gen Reader Engagement” category for its courageous journalism during the July Mass Uprising and its year-long initiatives to engage young readers on the issue.

The third category, “Fusion of Print and Digital,” was jointly won by The Irish Mail (Ireland) and New Straits Times (Malaysia).