Most of uprising victims suffer from depression, mental issues: Study

“With my son, I’ve run from hospital to hospital for eight months. He gets too upset as he has lost his eye. Now, he no longer wants to go to the hospital,” said Sabina Yasmin, mother of 12-year-old Sakib Hasan, a schoolboy injured in the July uprising.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on 21 May, she added that during his stay in the hospital, Sakib didn’t speak even a word during the first 15 days. He would just sit in silence, visibly sad.

Khokon Chandra Barman, 23, who lost his lip, gums, palate, nose, and left eye after being shot in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area during the uprising, is still haunted by his appearance in the mirror. A professional driver, Khokon told Prothom Alo in October last year, “I get terrified when I look at myself in the mirror. I wish I had died instead.”