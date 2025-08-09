DU female students break hall gate locks in dead of night, demonstrate in front of VC’s residence

Students from various halls at Dhaka University (DU) began protesting late Friday night against the announcement of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (Chhatra Dal) committees in the halls.

At one point, a group of female students from Ruqayyah Hall and Shamsunnahar Hall broke the locks on their gates and joined the demonstration.

They marched on various campus roads, chanting slogans like "One, Two, Three, Four/Hall Politics No More" and "Hall Politics/Will Not Continue.”

Later, the students gathered in front of the Vice-Chancellor's (VC) residence. Around 2:30 AM, VC Professor Niaz Ahmed spoke with the protesting students in front of his home.