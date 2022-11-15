Bangladesh

DGFI officer killed in encounter along Tombru border: ISPR

Staff Correspondent
Tombru border areaProthom Alo

An officer of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) was shot to death in an encounter along the Tombru border of Bandarban.

Another officer from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sustained injuries in the encounter.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said that the encounter with drug smugglers took place on Monday.

ISPR issued the press release at around 1.00 am on Tuesday.

It stated that the encounter with the drug smugglers took place during a joint anti-drug drive of RAB and DGFI in Tombru border area inside Bangladesh.

It was also said in the press release that during the encounter a DGFI officer (Bangladesh Air Force officer) sacrificed his life for the country while a RAB member was injured in the incident.

