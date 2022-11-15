DGFI officer killed in encounter along Tombru border: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said that the encounter with drug smugglers took place on Monday.
ISPR issued the press release at around 1.00 am on Tuesday.
It stated that the encounter with the drug smugglers took place during a joint anti-drug drive of RAB and DGFI in Tombru border area inside Bangladesh.
It was also said in the press release that during the encounter a DGFI officer (Bangladesh Air Force officer) sacrificed his life for the country while a RAB member was injured in the incident.