Bangladeshi injured in South Africa road accident dies at hospital

One of the two Bangladeshi citizens, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident in South Africa on 24 February, died in a South African hospital on Monday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Anisul Haque Milan, 28, son of Bahar Mia, a resident of Ramanandapur village under Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni district.

The death toll from the accident now stands at six, all from the Feni district. Daganbhuiyan upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Nahida Akter confirmed the information.