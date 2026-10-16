Muhammad Yunus receives ‘Hillary Rodham Clinton Award’

Former chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has received the prestigious ‘Hillary Rodham Clinton Award’.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented the award to Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus at a grand ceremony held at Georgetown University in Washington on Thursday.

Around 400 guests, including ambassadors from about 25 countries, entrepreneurs, teachers and researchers, attended the ceremony at the university’s Gaston Hall.