Govt cannot be plunged into crisis by detonating a few crude bombs or alighting buses: PM’s Adviser
Zahed Ur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister, believes that a crisis cannot be created within the government by exploding a few crude bombs or setting buses on fire.
He made these remarks today, Tuesday, in response to questions from journalists during a regular press briefing held at the Secretariat to outline the progress of various government activities.
“I am not specifically naming the Awami League, but a few crude bombs have been detonated and buses set on fire in certain parts of Dhaka city; I do not believe that doing such things can actually trigger a crisis for the government,” Zahed Ur Rahman said.
He further noted that they do not perceive any political crisis. He added that politics should be conducted on the understanding that a democratically elected government remains in office for a five-year tenure.
Citing recent demonstrations in India, Zahed Ur Rahman remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced massive protests, and prior to that, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced the farmers' movement—which effectively brought Delhi to a standstill—yet there were no demands for the government's resignation.
He expressed his view that it is far better to exert pressure where failures occur.
Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department, Syed Abdal Ahmad, was also present at the press conference.