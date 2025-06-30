PEN Bangladesh announces new committee
PEN Bangladesh has announced its new committee. The committee was endorsed by all members present at the AGM was held on 14 July at RAOWA, Mohakhali, Dhaka and is been effective from the date of the AGM for three years, said a press release.
The newly appointed executive committee comprises Ambassador Mosud Mannan as president and Prof Nashid Kamal as vice president.
The executive committee also includes Farida Moni Shahidullah (general secretary), Ferdousi Mahmood (treasurer), Shahanara Shopna (joint secretary) and others.
Farida Hossain, Prof. Niaz Zaman, Prof. Kazi Altaf Hossain, Rummana Chowdhury and other eminent personalities have been included as advisors.
The press release went on to state that Dr. Kazi Anis Ahmed, the previous president who assumed the position in 2019, has already completed two terms. According to the PEN constitution, one cannot hold a position more than two terms.
It also said that during previous years, PEN Bangladesh had repeatedly failed to stand by those being persecuted by the state for exercising their right to free speech. The new committee expressed its hope to stand by those exercising their right to freedom of expression.