PEN Bangladesh announces new committee

PEN Bangladesh has announced its new committee. The committee was endorsed by all members present at the AGM was held on 14 July at RAOWA, Mohakhali, Dhaka and is been effective from the date of the AGM for three years, said a press release.

The newly appointed executive committee comprises Ambassador Mosud Mannan as president and Prof Nashid Kamal as vice president.

The executive committee also includes Farida Moni Shahidullah (general secretary), Ferdousi Mahmood (treasurer), Shahanara Shopna (joint secretary) and others.