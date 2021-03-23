Hijra Protection Act is being drafted: NHRC chairman

‘Hijra Protection Act’ is being drafted to ensure the rights of such socially excluded people to live with their family, said National Human Rights Commission chairman Nasima Begum on 23 March.

While addressing an online meeting, Nasima said implementation of the new law would reduce violation of hijra and other transgender people's rights in future, a news release said.

The meeting titled 'More affordable and meaningful participation of the Hijra community in the National Safety Net program' was jointly organised by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Bandhu Social Welfare Society (Bandhu).

The NHRC chairman also slammed harassment of people in the name of Hijra identification test.