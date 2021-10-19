Hindu brothers, don't fear as Sheikh Hasina is with you: Quader

The Awami League general secretary has alleged BNP which failed in its movement is now out to incite communal forces to fish in troubled water ahead of the elections, reports BSS.

"I want to tell Hindu brothers and sisters, you don't have to fear. Sheikh Hasina is with you, Awami League is with you. BNP wants to fish in troubled water by instigating communal forces. We know by whose instigation the evil forces have risen up," Obaidul Quader said.