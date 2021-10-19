Bangladesh

Hindu brothers, don't fear as Sheikh Hasina is with you: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader. File photo

The Awami League general secretary has alleged BNP which failed in its movement is now out to incite communal forces to fish in troubled water ahead of the elections, reports BSS.

"I want to tell Hindu brothers and sisters, you don't have to fear. Sheikh Hasina is with you, Awami League is with you. BNP wants to fish in troubled water by instigating communal forces. We know by whose instigation the evil forces have risen up," Obaidul Quader said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a rally in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

AL arranged the rally, 'Sampriti Samabesh" (rally for harmony).

Mentioning that AL leaders and workers would stay in the field against communal evil forces, the minister said AL will stay in the streets until the venomous fangs of communal forces are broken.

"Awami League will resist the communal forces," he said.

He said those who are spreading hatred of communalism, should not forget that next door neighbour India has a larger Muslim population than Bangladesh.

"We will have to think of the life and property of Muslims in the neighboring India before pushing minority community to risk in our country," he said.

