Hindu brothers, don't fear as Sheikh Hasina is with you: Quader

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a rally in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.
AL arranged the rally, 'Sampriti Samabesh" (rally for harmony).
Mentioning that AL leaders and workers would stay in the field against communal evil forces, the minister said AL will stay in the streets until the venomous fangs of communal forces are broken.
"Awami League will resist the communal forces," he said.
He said those who are spreading hatred of communalism, should not forget that next door neighbour India has a larger Muslim population than Bangladesh.
"We will have to think of the life and property of Muslims in the neighboring India before pushing minority community to risk in our country," he said.