Bangladesh

Historic May Day Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk
May Day is to be celebrated in the country tomorrow on 1 May.
May Day is to be celebrated in the country tomorrow on 1 May.

The historic May Day will be observed on Sunday (1 May) in the country and elsewhere across the world with due respect, reports BSS.

The day is being observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the US for eight-hour work-day and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on 1 May, 1886.

In 1889, the International Socialist Conference declared that in commemoration of the Haymarket affair, and to pay respect to the innocent victims, 1 May would be an international holiday for labour, now known in many places as International Workers’ Day.

Ever since then, May Day is observed as a holiday all around the globe.

Different organisations usually take various programmes including seminar, discussion, rally and cultural events to mark the day.

