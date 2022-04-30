Historic May Day Sunday

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on 1 May, 1886.
In 1889, the International Socialist Conference declared that in commemoration of the Haymarket affair, and to pay respect to the innocent victims, 1 May would be an international holiday for labour, now known in many places as International Workers’ Day.
Ever since then, May Day is observed as a holiday all around the globe.
Different organisations usually take various programmes including seminar, discussion, rally and cultural events to mark the day.