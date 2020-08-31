History Olympiad and Mukto Asor hold webinar on Bangabandhu

Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee and Mukto Asor held a 15-day long webinar marking Mujib centenary.
The webinar titled '1st Webinar on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-ICBSMR 2020' with the theme ‘Greatest Bengali of All time: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ ended on 29 August, having commenced on 15 August.
Twenty-one renowned professors, writers, human rights activists and researchers from Bangladesh, Canada, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, US and UK delivered articles on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion.
Participants in the closing ceremony included chief advisor of Mukto Asor Masud Rahman, president of Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee and author Selina Hossain, professor of archaeology at Jahangirnagar University AKM Shahnawaz, professor of history at Jahangirnagar University Md. Emran Jahan, Abeda Sultana, Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee general secretary Abu Sayed and coach Kazi Sameeo Sheesh.
Speakers of the webinar included human rights activist and former politician of Pakistan Arif Aajakia, Baloch nationalist leader Mehran Mari, Canada’s broadcaster Mr. Tahir Aslam Ghora, Nepali visual artist Mukesh Shrestha, Peruvian poet and writer Walter Villanueva Azañ, author and UK-based researcher Priyojit Debsarkar, and polyglot AHS Mohammad.
Professor AKM Shahnawaz presented the keynote speech on 16 August.
He thanked the organisers and said, “The life and works of Bangabandhu have been discussed by different speakers in different languages from diffident countries in this programme.”
Selina Hossain said, “By arranging this conference, Bangabandhu is spread across the globe,” adding that, we have to build a nation based on our culture and heritage, humanity, patriotism.
''Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is not only a great leader but also a role model and inspiration in the world,'' said Priyojit Debsarkar.
Also, research articles and artworks were presented by Selina Hossain, Mofidul Hoque, Bangladeshi researcher, publisher, essayist and founder trustees of the Bangladesh Liberation War Museum, Anisul Hoque, poet, writer and journalist, Ashis Kumar Das, historian at Rabindra Bharati University, India, professor Sharifuddin Ahmed, professor and the chairman of the history and philosophy department at North South University.
Md. Atiar Rahman, professor and chairman of Islamic history and culture at Jagannath University, Jebunnessa, associate professor and chairperson of public administration at Jahangirnagar University, professor Swarochish Sarker of Rajshahi University, A H M Zehadul Karim, professor of anthropology at Jagannath University, Mohammad Salim, professor of history at Jagannath University, economist Selim Jahan, Mamtazuddin Patwari, historian and researchers and Mr. Syed Ullah, journalist in the USA joined the webinar.
The programme was live broadcast on the Facebook and YouTube page of Bangladesh History Olympiad, and on the website of http://icbsmr.com/.
Swapno 71, London 1971, Blue Cube, Sinu and Dhaka University Research Society were co-organisers of the webinar.