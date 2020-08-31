History Olympiad and Mukto Asor hold webinar on Bangabandhu

He thanked the organisers and said, “The life and works of Bangabandhu have been discussed by different speakers in different languages from diffident countries in this programme.”

Selina Hossain said, “By arranging this conference, Bangabandhu is spread across the globe,” adding that, we have to build a nation based on our culture and heritage, humanity, patriotism.

''Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is not only a great leader but also a role model and inspiration in the world,'' said Priyojit Debsarkar.

Also, research articles and artworks were presented by Selina Hossain, Mofidul Hoque, Bangladeshi researcher, publisher, essayist and founder trustees of the Bangladesh Liberation War Museum, Anisul Hoque, poet, writer and journalist, Ashis Kumar Das, historian at Rabindra Bharati University, India, professor Sharifuddin Ahmed, professor and the chairman of the history and philosophy department at North South University.