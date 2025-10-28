Consensus Commission has taken an initiative to create division: Salahuddin

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP’s Standing Committee, has said that instead of establishing national consensus, the National Consensus Commission has made an attempt to create national discord.

He made this remark in response to the recommendations the commission submitted to the Chief Adviser regarding the implementation of the July National Charter.

At the same time, the BNP leader thanked the commission for completing its activities.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday afternoon after meeting with the law adviser at the Secretariat, Salahuddin Ahmed said that many suggestions or recommendations not included in the July National Charter, which was signed by political parties, have been added to the draft order for implementing the charter.