Consensus Commission has taken an initiative to create division: Salahuddin
Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP’s Standing Committee, has said that instead of establishing national consensus, the National Consensus Commission has made an attempt to create national discord.
He made this remark in response to the recommendations the commission submitted to the Chief Adviser regarding the implementation of the July National Charter.
At the same time, the BNP leader thanked the commission for completing its activities.
Speaking to journalists on Tuesday afternoon after meeting with the law adviser at the Secretariat, Salahuddin Ahmed said that many suggestions or recommendations not included in the July National Charter, which was signed by political parties, have been added to the draft order for implementing the charter.
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The July National Charter contains around 84 clauses. In several of these clauses, there are some differences of opinion from us and other parties—these are recorded as notes of dissent. It is clearly stated that the issues mentioned in these notes of dissent, if the political parties that submitted them receive a mandate through their electoral manifestos, can be implemented accordingly. In the printed version of the July National Charter, you will find, clause by clause, where these dissenting notes exist. However, in the annexures issued today along with the set of recommendations, there is no mention of these notes of dissent.”
Regarding the commission’s recommendation to hold a referendum for implementing the July National Charter, it has been suggested that the event take place before the national parliamentary election or on the election day.
Commenting on this, Salahuddin Ahmed, representing BNP in the National Consensus Commission discussions, said, “Perhaps the political parties may discuss this issue again. A new element has been introduced here—an idea under the name of a Constitutional Reform Council, which was never on the table or discussed in the National Consensus Commission before. No consensus was reached on this matter.”