Chinmoy Das ordered to be released on 5-hour parole following mother's death

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, has been ordered to be released on parole from jail for five hours following the death of his mother.

Chattogram Additional District Magistrate Syed Mahbubul Haque issued the order at noon today, Thursday.

Earlier, Chinmoy’s family had applied to the Chattogram deputy commissioner seeking his release on parole.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari’s mother, Sandhya Rani Dhar, 72, died on Thursday morning at Pundarik Dham in Hathazari, Chattogram.