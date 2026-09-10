Chinmoy Das ordered to be released on 5-hour parole following mother's death
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, has been ordered to be released on parole from jail for five hours following the death of his mother.
Chattogram Additional District Magistrate Syed Mahbubul Haque issued the order at noon today, Thursday.
Earlier, Chinmoy’s family had applied to the Chattogram deputy commissioner seeking his release on parole.
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari’s mother, Sandhya Rani Dhar, 72, died on Thursday morning at Pundarik Dham in Hathazari, Chattogram.
Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia told Prothom Alo,“We have taken legal action following the application. His parole application has been approved. He has been granted parole for five hours.”
Chattogram Central Jail Senior Superintendent Iqbal Hossain told Prothom Alo that they had heard about the matter. “He will be released as soon as we receive the order,” he said.
On 31 October 2024, Firoz Khan, then general secretary of the BNP’s Chandgaon-Mohra ward unit in Chattogram city, filed a case with Kotwali police station against 19 people, including Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, accusing them of sedition over alleged disrespect to the national flag. Firoz Khan was later relieved of his position in the BNP.
Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Dhaka on 25 November in connection with the case. The following day, 26 November, lawyer Saiful Islam was beaten and hacked to death amid clashes surrounding Chinmoy Das’s bail hearing.
In connection with the killing, his father, Jamal Uddin, filed a murder case naming 31 people.