France protests: Bangladeshi-owned shops also vandalised, looted; business owners anxious
Several establishments were extensively vandalised and looted in France last week amid ongoing protests over the rising cost of living. Several businesses owned by expatriate Bangladeshis in Paris were also damaged in the violence.
Fearing further violence, Bangladeshi business owners and other expatriates are now worried about their businesses and personal safety. To bring the situation under control, the French government has announced the deployment of around 70,000 police officers and gendarmerie personnel across the country on Saturday.
During last week's protests, a mobile phone accessories and electronics shop owned by a Bangladeshi expatriate businessman named Hasan in Paris was extensively vandalised and looted. The affected businessman said his shop contained goods worth around €90,000, all of which were looted. As a result, he has suffered significant financial losses.
Bangladeshi expatriates involved in money transfer and currency exchange businesses in various parts of Paris are also deeply concerned. Bangladeshi entrepreneurs operating small outlets of financial service providers such as Ria and MoneyGram fear that their shops could be targeted if violence breaks out on the streets again.
They said such financial transaction outlets have previously been among the businesses most frequently looted during protest movements.
According to information from the Paris city authorities, 451 shops had been vandalised in Paris alone during the violence on 17 and 18 October, as of 21 October. In addition, according to the French government, several thousand businesses across the country have been affected.
Alan Khan Chowdhury, owner of Union Mart in Paris, said business activities had come to a standstill amid the ongoing unrest. The situation has created concerns among business owners about the security of their shops.
He hoped that the situation would return to normal soon and that people would regain a sense of relief in their daily lives.
Alongside business owners, ordinary expatriate workers have also been left facing uncertainty. Monir Hossain, who works in food delivery in Paris, said the disruption caused by the protests had made delivering food extremely difficult and that they constantly feared for their safety.
Meanwhile, the risks have increased further for expatriates who do not have valid legal documents. A daily wage worker in Paris said police checks and increased surveillance in all directions had made it difficult even to leave home for work.
Local business companies in France have taken initiatives to support businesses affected by the violence. The French Federation of Commerce Associations has started collecting information about affected businesses and initiating assistance procedures. The Confederation of French Commerce has also expressed solidarity with affected business owners and employees.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris and the Île-de-France region is helping affected business owners prepare insurance documents, apply for compensation and receive administrative assistance.
Under the assistance measures announced by the French government, the state will cover the cost of partial unemployment benefits for employees under certain conditions. Other measures include extensions for paying taxes and social contributions, interest-free loans of up to €50,000, and a special fund for eligible small businesses.
Bangladeshi business organisations and community leaders in France need to take coordinated initiatives to ensure that Bangladeshi expatriate entrepreneurs can easily access these legal and financial assistance programmes offered by local authorities.
Although expatriate business owners remain concerned about the possibility of further violence, the overall number of Bangladeshi-owned businesses affected has not yet been officially confirmed.
Students, the labour union CGT and activists of the Yellow Vest movement have been protesting in France over grievances related to the rising cost of living, higher fuel prices and various problems at educational institutions. In the wake of last week's violence, arson and clashes, the authorities have taken maximum precautionary measures ahead of Saturday's protests.
Meanwhile, one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting in the western Paris suburbs of Trappes and La Verrière on Friday. Although counterterrorism authorities are investigating the incident, it has not yet been confirmed whether it has any direct connection with the ongoing protests.
For security reasons, authorities have announced that Paris's world-famous Louvre Museum, Musée d'Orsay, Picasso Museum and Grand Palais will remain closed to visitors on Saturday. In addition, local administrations have issued special alerts advising people to exercise caution when travelling through certain areas of Paris and sensitive locations in other cities.
People are advised to exercise caution in Paris areas
Ahead of Saturday's protests, the Paris authorities have taken several precautionary measures. People have been advised to exercise caution when travelling through central Paris, particularly the areas around Bastille, République, Nation and Les Halles.
Those who need to go out for work have been advised to check the latest public transport updates and police instructions before setting out.
People have also been urged to avoid protest hotspots and large gatherings unless absolutely necessary, while foreign nationals living in France have been advised to carry proof of their valid legal documents.
People have also been warned against buying or selling goods looted during the protests. Under French criminal law, purchasing, possessing or selling goods obtained through criminal activities or stolen property is a serious offence. Anyone found guilty of such an offence may face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €375,000.