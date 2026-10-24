France protests: Bangladeshi-owned shops also vandalised, looted; business owners anxious

Several establishments were extensively vandalised and looted in France last week amid ongoing protests over the rising cost of living. Several businesses owned by expatriate Bangladeshis in Paris were also damaged in the violence.

Fearing further violence, Bangladeshi business owners and other expatriates are now worried about their businesses and personal safety. To bring the situation under control, the French government has announced the deployment of around 70,000 police officers and gendarmerie personnel across the country on Saturday.

During last week's protests, a mobile phone accessories and electronics shop owned by a Bangladeshi expatriate businessman named Hasan in Paris was extensively vandalised and looted. The affected businessman said his shop contained goods worth around €90,000, all of which were looted. As a result, he has suffered significant financial losses.