13 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

Thirteen fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 2,051,760. The death toll from the virus remains unchanged at 29,500.

A total of 101 samples were tested during the latest reporting period of 24 hours [between 8am Monday and 8am Tuesday], resulting in a daily positivity rate of 12.87 per cent.

The overall positivity rate stands at 13.05 per cent till now, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44 per cent, said the DGHS press release.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 2,019,378.