Measles death toll rises to 680 as 3 more die in 24 hours
Three more children died with symptoms consistent with measles in 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday, taking Bangladesh’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 680.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified the latest deaths as suspected measles fatalities.
With the latest update, the number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 587, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remains unchanged at 93.
A total of 1,001 new suspected measles cases were reported during the 24-hour period, taking the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 92,790.
Meanwhile, 62 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 11,011.
Since 15 March, a total of 76,859 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 72,849 have recovered, according to DGHS data.