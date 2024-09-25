Genuine reform, polls impossible without Awami League: Sajeeb Wazed

The son of Bangladesh's ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, said he was happy with the army chief's timeline for elections within 18 months, though it was later than expected, but warned that genuine reform and polls were impossible without her party.

General Waker-uz-Zaman, whose refusal to stand by Hasina in the face of deadly student protests prompted her flight to India in August, has told Reuters that democracy should return within a year to a year-and-a-half.

"I'm happy to hear we have an expected timeline at least now," Hasina's son and adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

"But we have seen this play out before where an unconstitutional, unelected government promises reform and then things only get worse."

He was referring to Bangladesh's history of coups since independence from Pakistan in 1971. The most recent was in 2007, when the military backed a caretaker government that ruled until Hasina took power two years later in a tenure that ran 15 years.