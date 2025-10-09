July Charter to be signed on 15 Oct
The July National Charter 2025 will be signed on 15 October at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.
This information was announced today, Thursday, in a press release from the National Consensus Commission.
The press release stated that the signing ceremony will be led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government and Chairman of the National Consensus Commission. Representatives from various political parties and alliances across the country will attend the event.
The decision was finalised today, Thursday, at a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held in the conference room of its office at the National Parliament building. The meeting reviewed expert opinions on the implementation of the July Charter, as well as feedback gathered from five meetings the Commission held with various political parties.
The meeting expressed hope that, after analysing the views received from experts and political parties, recommendations on implementation strategies and the finalised July Charter would be submitted to the government very soon.
The meeting was attended by the Commission’s Vice-Chair Professor Ali Riaz, members Badiul Alam Majumdar, Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, and Md Ayub Mia. Monir Haider, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser involved in the consensus-building process, also took part in the meeting.