Rooftop solar could be answer to Bangladesh's power crisis

Despite repeated electricity tariff hikes, Bangladesh still spends around about USD 3.3 billion (Tk 40,000 crore) annually on power subsidies. Yet consumers continue to face shortages during peak demand despite paying higher prices. Energy experts say one of the simplest and most cost-effective solutions lies above people's heads: unused rooftops.

According to sector insiders, electricity generated from rooftop solar systems costs less per unit than power supplied through the national grid. Several large industrial companies are already meeting a significant portion of their electricity demand through rooftop solar installations, and many more are following suit.

Although Bangladesh has long pledged to expand renewable energy, progress has been slow. The country aimed to generate 10 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2021 but failed to meet the target. A revised goal was set for 2025, yet renewables still account for less than 5 per cent of total power generation, only slightly higher than the 2.58 per cent installed capacity recorded in 2012-13.

A World Bank-funded study conducted by Dutch consultancy Neo BV identified enormous rooftop potential in Dhaka and surrounding areas. The survey mapped more than 639,000 residential, commercial, industrial and government buildings across greater Dhaka and estimated they could collectively generate 10,590 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Even if only half of that potential is utilised, rooftop systems could produce more than 5,000 MW, enough to significantly ease pressure on the national grid.

On June 26, 2025, at an event titled "National Rooftop Solar Programme," the then Chief Adviser of the interim government directed that rooftop solar systems be installed on all government buildings, schools, colleges and madrasahs.

Subsequently, in October last year, the Power Division under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources signed separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with six departments under three ministries.

The six departments are the Secondary and Higher Education Division, the Technical and Madrasa Education Division, the Primary and Mass Education Division, the Health Services Division, and the Health Education and Family Welfare Division.

Although tenders were invited to generate 1,454.61 megawatts of electricity at 46,854 institutions, the response was not encouraging.

Officials say a ceiling has been set requiring bids to be lower than the wholesale electricity price. However, the country's six power distribution companies purchase electricity at different wholesale rates. The two distribution companies serving Dhaka buy electricity at higher prices.

As a result, while there has been interest in tenders in Dhaka, there has been little interest in rural areas. Yet the Rural Electrification Board (REB) is supposed to implement projects exceeding 1,000 megawatts. Officials say interest would increase if this price ceiling were removed.

According to Power Division sources, work is underway to install 12.5 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity on 165 rooftops in Dhaka city. However, the tender process has been suspended for the time being.

The government is preparing a strategy paper on the issue, after which fresh tenders will be invited. It has already decided to remove the price ceiling from the bidding process. The new tenders will no longer have any price cap. All policy-related obstacles have been removed. The withdrawal of import duties in the budget will further reduce costs.

As a result, investment is expected to increase and greater competition will bring prices down. Rather than investing directly, the government wants to implement projects under the OPEX (operating expenditure) model, under which contractors will finance, build and operate the solar power plants and sell electricity.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit told Prothom Alo that the government had taken all its measures with private-sector investment in mind to achieve its renewable energy generation targets. The policy made that clear.

He also said the decision to waive import duties on renewable energy equipment had been taken after consultations with all stakeholders. Later, some stakeholders sought additional incentives. However, the demands of 90 per cent of stakeholders had been met. Now everyone should begin work. If further measures prove necessary, the government will consider them based on practical realities.