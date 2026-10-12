5 safes at Ahsan Manzil, 2 opened, 3 remain a mystery

Ahsan Manzil, the former residence of the Nawab family of Dhaka, now serves as a museum. Five iron safes from the Nawab household stand in gallery no. 9.

The family once used the safes as a central vault or private treasury.

Three of the five safes have never been opened, leaving visitors curious about what they might contain. Various stories about the safes also circulate in Old Dhaka.

Ahsan Manzil operates as a branch of the Bangladesh National Museum. Dibakar Sikder, assistant keeper of the Ahsan Manzil Museum, told Prothom Alo that the locked vaults arouse considerable curiosity among visitors, but no one has ever opened them.

“I sometimes wonder what is actually inside the vaults, too. But there is no scope to find out,” he said.