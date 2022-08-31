Case over killing four BTV officials in 1975 being revived

The prosecution said there is no more bar to revive its activities in the lower court after 12 years.
The officials are: the then deputy director general (programme) Manirul Alam, administrative officer AFM Siddiq, chief accountant officer Akmal Khan and photographer Firoz Kaiyum Chowdhury.
An accused Altaf Hossain, former habildar of police, filed a writ with the HC seeking cancellation of the case in 2005. Then the court issued a rule over the writ on 25 May that year. But the HC postponed the activities of the case on 25 April in 2010.
This month, the prosecution took the issue of postponement and the HC rule to the court.
In the hearing, attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general Samira Tarannum Rabeya represented the prosecution while lawyer Md Wazi Ullah, Md Harun Ur Rashid and Sheikh Rezaul Haque stood for Altaf.
Deputy attorney general Samira Tarannum Rabeya told Prothom Alo that the activities of the lawsuit had remained postponed for an era. Recently, the prosecution took initiative for the rule hearing. The HC declared a verdict rejecting the rule. Now the case is being reopened and there is no more bar to run its activities in the lower court.
Altaf Hossain is enjoying bail, said his lawyer Md Harun Ur Rashed, adding that a charge sheet was issued against nine, including Altaf, in the case.
Three other accused, Abul Kashem, Abdul Awal Sarkar and Lutfar Rahman, filed the writ with the HC seeking the cancellation of the case.