Chinese foreign minister will arrive in Dhaka Saturday

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 5:00pm on a two-day trip to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership.

Neither the ministry of foreign affairs nor the Chinese embassy in Dhaka shared his programme schedule in detail till the time of filing this report on Friday evening.

Minister Wang is scheduled to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday morning apart from holding a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen the same day.