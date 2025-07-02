Webinar on skilled migration to Japan on 4 July
eduaid Immigration Services will host a webinar on Business and Skilled Migration to Japan on 4 July (Friday).
The webinar aimed at skilled migration of Bangladeshi business professionals and aspiring migrants to Japan. The event will feature Hiroki Tanabe, a Japanese migration lawyer, who will discuss business migration opportunities and long-term residency options, says a press release.
The webinar will start at 3:00pm Bangladesh time.
Kazi AHS Ahsan, CEO of eduaid, said the webinar will offer a chance for participants to gain expert insights into Japan's immigration processes and residency pathways.
He emphasised that understanding these aspects is vital for successful migration, especially for those interested in the Business Manager Visa.
The webinar is free, but interested individuals must register through eduaid’s social media platforms.
Selected participants will receive access to the event upon a screening process.