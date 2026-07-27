No relief soon, gas crisis to continue for few more days

The ongoing gas crisis is expected to continue for a few more days as gas supply is unlikely to increase this week. Meanwhile, power generation has declined, leading to increased load shedding. Production-oriented industrial factories are also facing difficulties. Not only this, many are unable to light their cooking stoves, while long queues are growing at CNG filling stations.

Sources from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said that it may take about two weeks to fully restore the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that remains shut. US-based company Excelerate Energy has requested time until 10 August.

However, the undamaged boiler of the terminal may be brought back into operation next week, which could increase gas supply by around 300 million cubic feet per day, officials said.