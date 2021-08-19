Holy Ashura on Friday

Different religious organisations have chalked out various programmes on the occasion.
Islamic Foundation arranged a special milad mahfil at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Thursday noon on the occasion.
However, the government has prohibited all kinds of processions including Tajia procession on Ashura this year in view of the coronavirus situation.
All other necessary religious rituals on the occasion of holy Ashura can be performed maintaining health protocols, said a release of the religious affairs ministry on 17 August.
In Bangladesh, every year Shia community members observe the day with elaborate programmes including a Tajia procession in Dhaka which starts from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.
Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.
Police have taken special security measures in the capital to facilitate observance of the day.