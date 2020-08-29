Holy Ashura to be observed Sunday

In his message, the president said, “The Holy Ashura is a significant and mourning day for the whole Muslim Ummah.”

On Muharram 10 in Hijri 61, Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA), grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH), his family members and his companions embraced martyrdom for establishing truth and justice in the fight with soldiers of Yazid on Karbala Maidan, he added.

Their supreme sacrifice for upholding the ideals of Islam remains as a glorious event in the history, Hamid said.

He said the tragic incident of Karbala inspires “us” to be vocal against any injustice and repression and lead the life in the path of truth and beauty.

“Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. Here there is no room for confrontation, jealousy and envy,” the president added.

The president hoped that the lesson of Ashura would act as the source of inspiration for all to spread the light of truth and beauty in the society along with establishing the social and religious values.

The prime minister, in her message, said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and his companions to establish truth and justice in society is a glaring and emulating example for the Muslim Ummah across the world.

“We, however, are observing the Ashura this year in a crisis period. The coronavirus has paralyzed the whole world. Our government is taking all necessary steps to face the situation. We continue all sorts of support to the people,” Sheikh Hasina said.