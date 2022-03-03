Holy Shab-e-Barat on 18 March

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country on the night of 18 (Friday) March as the Shaban moon of Hijri 1443 was not sighted on the sky in Bangladesh on Thursday night.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation conference room of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka on Thursday evening with state minister for religious affairs Mohammad Faridul Haque Khan in the chair, said a press release of the Islamic Foundation (IF).