Holy Shab-e-Meraj on 11 March

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of 11 March (Thursday) with due respect and religious fervor as the moon of Hijri month of Rajab (1442 Hijri) was not sighted anywhere across the

country today, reports BSS.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram here this evening with additional secretary of religious affairs ministry Md Altaf Hossain in the chair, an Islamic Foundation release said.

Information ministry additional secretary Md Mijan-ul-Alam, Waqf

administrator Abdullah Sazzad, director general of the Islamic Foundation

Faruk Ahammed, cabinet division deputy secretary Md Shafayat Mahbub

Chowdhury, deputy secretary of religious affairs ministry Md Mahbub Alam, additional principal information officer Md Shahinoor Miah, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque senior Imam Hafez Mawlana Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the meeting.