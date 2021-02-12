Holy Shab-e-Meraj on 11 March

The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed on the night of 11 March (Thursday) with due respect and religious fervor as the moon of Hijri month of Rajab (1442 Hijri) was not sighted anywhere across the
country today, reports BSS.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram here this evening with additional secretary of religious affairs ministry Md Altaf Hossain in the chair, an Islamic Foundation release said.
Information ministry additional secretary Md Mijan-ul-Alam, Waqf
administrator Abdullah Sazzad, director general of the Islamic Foundation
Faruk Ahammed, cabinet division deputy secretary Md Shafayat Mahbub
Chowdhury, deputy secretary of religious affairs ministry Md Mahbub Alam, additional principal information officer Md Shahinoor Miah, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque senior Imam Hafez Mawlana Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the meeting.
On the night of Rajab 26 every year, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when
Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah. During the journey, the prophet (PBUH) travelled on the Buraq to heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the devotees regarding the details of prayers.