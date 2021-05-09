Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight

The holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Decree) when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across the country tonight (Sunday).

The Muslim devotees will pass the night offering special prayers, reciting the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals, seeking blessings of the almighty Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion.

The next day (Monday) will be a public holiday.