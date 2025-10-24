I’d engage with Dhaka to clearly articulate risks from Chinese activities: Brent Christensen

In response, Brent Christensen said, “I share your concern about Chinese influence across South Asia, and if confirmed, I would engage with the Bangladeshi government and the military to clearly articulate the risks from Chinese activity, involvement with their military, activities in their maritime domain, and in their critical infrastructure, as well as highlight the opportunities and benefits that come with a closer partnership with the United States, especially a closer partnership between our militaries.

Senator Pete Ricketts then asked, “This hearing here comes as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has just advanced the Think Twice Act yesterday by voice vote. This bipartisan legislation requires a comprehensive strategy to sway countries like Bangladesh from purchasing Chinese weapons. It is critical that we get this bill across the finish line so we can combat Beijing’s growing influence through arms sales and so Mr. Christensen, I hope that we can provide you that as one of the tools when you’re working with the Bangladeshi government. What are other things that we can do? What are all terms we have to the Chinese defence sales in South Asia that you would employ as ambassador?”

To this, Brent Christensen said, “One of the things that we can do through our US military groups is also highlight some of the allied systems that might be more affordable for a country like Bangladesh that may not be able to afford the premier US military systems as well as encourage their interoperability with other platforms as we conducted additional exercises with them.”

“Allied systems” means a network of companies that work together to provide a service or product.