Honey production in Sundarbans nearly doubles

Compared to the previous year, an additional 478 quintals of honey and 137 quintals of wax have been produced this year.

Belayet Hossain is hopeful that more honey will be produced in the Sundarbans in the future.

Local beekeepers said the amount of extracted honey is more than ever.

According to the Sundarbans east division, 1220.50 quintals of honey and 366.15 quintals of wax were extracted from the area under the Sundarbans East Division in the fiscal year 2019-2020. Of this, an amount of Tk 915,375 came in revenue from honey and Tk 366,150 from beeswax. In all, the revenue of the forest department is Tk 1,281,525 from honey and beeswax.

In the financial year 2018-2019, 742.50 quintals of honey and 229.50 quintals of wax were extracted from the area under the Eastern Division of the Sundarbans. The revenue income from honey and beeswax in the last financial year was Tk 786,475.