Hotels-motels to open conditionally in Cox’s Bazar from Thursday

Mamunur Rashid, deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar, said hotels, motels and guest houses are being opened conditionally in view of the demand for livelihood of tourism-related people.
A monitoring committee has been formed to oversee maintaining health protocol. This committee has set necessary directions for the hotel and motel authorities. If there is any irregularity in the implementation of the guidelines, the monitoring committee will shut down the hotel and motel again.
The conditions applied to ensure health protocol are as follows:
No tourist can book a room for the purpose of traveling. Only 50% room booking can be confirmed. No room can be rented to anyone except in an emergency.
The restaurant will be closed except for room service. The swimming pool will remain closed.
Disinfectant spray and temperature measurement should be provided at the entrance of the hotel. Hand sanitizer should be provided in all rooms including the lobby. Moreover, the whole hotel has to ensure 100% hygiene.
He added that the tourism sector in Cox’s Bazar was closed due to the increase in coronavirus infection. But after reviewing the situation, hotels, motels and guest houses are being opened in a limited range. The hotel and motel authorities are more challenged than the police-administration in implementing the hygiene rules after opening.
“You have to do business without risking your own life and the lives of others. We all live together safely,” he added.
Earlier on April 1, the Cox’s Bazar district administration had announced closure of all recreational centres in the district including the sea beach until April 14.