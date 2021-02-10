Household consumers to suffer more as gas crisis to intensify further

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has issued a demand letter for additional gas supply as irrigation season is going to start from the next week.

But there is no visible progress of increased gas supply. If the power sector takes the lion share of gas on priority basis, it will affect the other consumers. Particularly the domestic consumers will face gas shortage.

As the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is increasing, the supply of gas for households will decrease further. As a result, the sufferings of the people will increase.

Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation, shortly Petrobangla, has been struggling to meet increasing demand of gas.

Currently, the country-wide demand of gas is 3,700 million cubic feet a day, while the supply is 3,000 to 3,100 million cubic feet during normal condition, Petrobangla officials say.

Since 25 October 2020, daily gas supply has decreased by 300 million cubic feet. On Tuesday, gas supply was 2,760 million cubic feet.