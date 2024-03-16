Death of Abantika: Accused assistant proctor, classmate detained
The police have detained Jagannath University (JnU) assistant proctor Deen Islam and student Amman Siddique in connection with the suicide of a female student, Fairuz Abantika, in Cumilla on the last night.
Habibur Rahman, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the development to Prothom Alo, saying that the duo was detained on Saturday night.
“Over the suicide incident of Fairuz Abantika, her classmate Amman Siddique and assistant proctor Deen Islam are now under police custody. They will be handed over to the Cumilla police,” he added.
Meanwhile, a case was filed with the Kotwali police station in Cumilla over the death. Feroz Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the deceased’s mother – Tahmina Begum – filed the case against the two detainees, on allegation of abetting the suicide.
Before hanging herself around 10:00 pm on Friday, Abantika posted a note on Facebook and blamed the assistant proctor and the fellow student for abetting her suicide.
The death triggered a huge criticism, while the JnU students stipulated 12 hours for arresting the accused on Saturday. The detention came within hours of the ultimatum.