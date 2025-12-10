I will contest election, resignation at appropriate time: Asif

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, an adviser to the interim government, has said that he will contest the next parliamentary election.

In response to questions about his resignation, he said the Chief Adviser’s Office would inform everyone about the matter at the appropriate time.

He made these remarks while responding to journalists’ questions at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August last year, an interim government was formed on 8 August under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus. Three representatives of the students who led the July mass uprising were included in this government.