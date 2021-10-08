HPL launches anti-cancer medicine in Bangladesh

Speaking about the medicine’s benefits to patients, Luca Visini, MD of Eli Lilly and Company India, said, “Cancer impacts the lives of many people every year. We are pleased to bring to Bangladesh an option for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and second-line treatment for people living with the burden of gastric cancer.”

“We believe this will help us in moving several steps ahead in our collective goal to make lung and gastric cancer a less formidable challenge and a condition that can be managed,” he added.

Bhupati Kumar Roy, executive director marketing, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd said they are committed to bringing specialised care to Bangladesh for people living with chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer.