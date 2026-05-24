16 more children die with measles symptoms, taking death toll to 528

In the last 24 hours (from 8 am Saturday to 8 am Sunday), 16 more children have died in the country due to measles symptoms.

During this time, 1, 434 people across the country have been affected by measles and its symptoms. So far, a total of 528 children have died.

In Dhaka, 10 children have died due to measles symptoms, one in Rajshahi, one in Sylhet, one in Barishal, two in Mymensingh, and one in Rangpur.

The health department's report on measles released today, Monday, provided this information.