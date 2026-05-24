16 more children die with measles symptoms, taking death toll to 528
In the last 24 hours (from 8 am Saturday to 8 am Sunday), 16 more children have died in the country due to measles symptoms.
During this time, 1, 434 people across the country have been affected by measles and its symptoms. So far, a total of 528 children have died.
In Dhaka, 10 children have died due to measles symptoms, one in Rajshahi, one in Sylhet, one in Barishal, two in Mymensingh, and one in Rangpur.
The health department's report on measles released today, Monday, provided this information.
Since 15 March, there have been reports of 442 children's deaths in the country due to measles symptoms. During this period, 86 children have died after being diagnosed with measles.
According to the data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), from 15 March of this year until now, 63, 813 children have shown symptoms of measles.
During this time, 50,558 children were admitted to the hospital with measles symptoms. However, among them, 46,214 children have recovered and returned home from the hospital.