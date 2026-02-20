Jamaat ameer to pay tribute at Shaheed Minar at first hour of Ekushey
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman will visit the Central Shaheed Minar at the first hour of Ekushey (21 February) to pay tribute to the Language Movement martyrs on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Dibosh.
Newly elected members of parliament from the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance will accompany him.
The information was shared in the party’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. It was also confirmed in a press release issued by Mujibul Alam, senior assistant secretary of Jamaat’s publicity department.
According to the statement, “At 12:01 am on 21 February, marking International Mother Language Day and Martyrs’ Day, the Honourable Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, will visit the Central Shaheed Minar as part of the state observances. Newly elected Members of Parliament from the 11-party alliance will participate alongside him.”
Following the state ceremony at the Shaheed Minar, Shafiqur Rahman will proceed to Azimpur Graveyard, where he will offer prayers at the graves of the language martyrs and seek eternal peace for their departed souls, the statement added.