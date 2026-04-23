Army Chief returns home after Malaysia visit
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home on Thursday after completing a four-day official visit to Malaysia.
During the visit, he attended the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC ASIA) 2026 Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur as the representative of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
He also participated in the 8th Putrajaya Forum held under the theme “ASEAN Security at the Edge of Emerging Technologies,” said an ISPR press release .
Besides, the Army Chief held courtesy meetings with Malaysian defence and security officials, where they discussed issues related to defence cooperation, joint training, joint initiatives and mutual collaboration between the two countries.