Record 6 people die of dengue in 24 hrs

A total of six people have died of dengue in the last 24 hours from Saturday 8:00am to Sunday 8:00am, which is a new record in terms of the number of dengue-related deaths in a day this year.
With this, the number of dengue related casualties this year rose to 73. And the number of casualties in the month of July now stands at 26.
The Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control room of the Directorate General of Health Services revealed this in a press release on Sunday.
It said some 836 new dengue patients were admitted to the hospitals in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours. Of them, 516 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka. The remaining 320 patients were admitted to different public and private hospitals across the country.
The DGHS further said in the press release, some 2,750 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 1,968 patients are undergoing treatment at 53 private and public hospitals in Dhaka. So far, a total of 12,954 people have been diagnosed with dengue this year.
Meanwhile, health minister Zahid Maleque, while speaking to the newspersons in in Manikganj over the dengue situation, said, “As per the latest update, there are dengue patients in 57 districts of the country. The number of dengue patients is the highest in Dhaka. Some 60 per cent of all the dengue patients are in Dhaka.”
Earlier, some 281 people died of dengue last year, which is the highest dengue related casualties recorded in a year in the history of the country. As many as 179 people died in 2019, 7 in 2020 and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.