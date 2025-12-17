Much of liberation war history written with false narratives: Shibir secretary

A large part of the history of the Liberation War written in the post-independence period has been written with “false narratives,” commented Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Central Secretary General Nurul Islam Saddam. He made the remarks on Tuesday evening at a seminar held at the Sirajul Islam Lecture Hall of the University of Dhaka.

The seminar, titled “54 Years of Victory, Building the Future in the Light of Independence,” was organised by the Dhaka University unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir on the occasion of Victory Day.

At the seminar, Nurul Islam raised the question of why those who were in power immediately after independence did not prepare a list of martyrs of the Liberation War at that time. He said that under different governments, new lists of freedom fighters were prepared again and again, and that secret politics had been carried out over these issues for a long time.