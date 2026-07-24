Debate erupts over launch of ‘Female Zone’ at DU’s TSC cafeteria

The introduction of a separate “Female Zone” for women students at the cafeteria of the University of Dhaka’s Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) has sparked debate across the campus.

Supporters say the initiative is a necessary and inclusive step, particularly for students who wear the niqab or observe strict religious modesty.

Critics, however, question why creating a separate seating area was prioritised before addressing long-standing issues such as inadequate sanitation, poor restroom facilities, and safety concerns for female students.

The Female Zone was inaugurated on Thursday alongside the launch of a new cafeteria menu. Since then, the initiative has generated mixed reactions on social media and across the university.