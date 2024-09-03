Joint operation begins tonight to recover illegal arms
A joint operation will begin across the country tonight in an effort to recover illegal firearms.
The home affairs ministry said in a statement today that the joint operation will start across the country against illegal firearms at 12:00 am on Wednesday.
Earlier, the interim government suspended all licenses of firearms issued during the Awami League government.
The government also asked the gun owners to submit their firearms and ammunition along with the suspended licenses to the relevant police stations within 3 September.