JS passes Finance Bill with some significant changes

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today passed the Finance Bill 2026 with a good number of significant changes, including raising the income tax-free ceiling for individual taxpayers and withdrawing the proposed provision on the disclosure of investments.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury moved the bill, which was passed by voice vote with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.

Following requests made by the Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during his budget discussion speech, the Finance Minister revised several proposals in the national budget, including increasing the income tax-free threshold for individual taxpayers over the next five fiscal years.