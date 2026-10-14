Legal action if strikes called to destabilise LPG market: Energy minister

Business owners across the country have announced that the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be halted on Thursday and Friday.

Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmud has stated that if attempts are made to create market instability through this programme, the government will take legal action.

The minister said that repeatedly attempting to raise prices by disrupting supply is unacceptable. The issues must be resolved through discussion with the business owners.

He made these comments at an impromptu press conference following a meeting with LPG operators at the Secretariat today, Thursday.

The minister mentioned that a global crisis in the energy sector has created challenges in importing and supplying LPG. Despite uncertainties around global market fluctuations and import sources, the government is trying to provide LPG to consumers at reasonable prices.